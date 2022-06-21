RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Buhari reveals preferred successor

The president says Emefiele victim of accusation...

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Buhari made this known in an interview with Bloomberg.

When asked if he plans to endorse a candidate for President in 2023, he said “Yes. I will endorse the APC candidate for president.”

Speaking on concerns over CBN’s independence following the Governor, Godwin Emefiele’s interest to run for President in 2023, Buhari said Emefiele was a victim of accusations because as an apex bank governor he follows a model outside of the economic orthodoxy.

He further stated that the CBN board of directors will determine whether Emefiele’s actions have fallen foul of the laws in place to ensure he can most effectively carry out his duties.

"The CBN governor is appointed by the President. But this appointment is subject to confirmation by the Nigerian Senate. Ultimately, it will be for the CBN’s board of directors to determine whether a CBN governor’s actions have fallen foul of the laws in place to ensure he can most effectively carry out his duties.

"But there is a subtext to the accusations. Because the governor follows a model outside of the economic orthodoxy, he is labelled political. But the orthodoxy has been proved wrong time and again.

"Instead, the governor is following an alternative economic model that puts people at the heart of policy. Nigeria should be free to choose its development model and how to construct our economy, so it functions for Nigerians,” he added.

Although, in May, President Muhammadu Buhari downplayed the possibility of having a preferred candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.

Buhari said he has no favourite candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.

He promised to hand over power to whoever Nigerians elect as his successor in 2023.

Buhari made this claim while fielding questions from journalists after observing the Eid-el-Fitr prayers in Abuja.

