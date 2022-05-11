2023: Buhari orders cabinet members running for public offices to resign

This was disclosed on Twitter by the Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the president Tolu Ogunlesi, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Buhari's cabinet members are the committee of ministers, appointed by the president, responsible for controlling government policy.

Those affected are Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, who have joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Others are the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for governorship position in Abia State, the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.

Although the State Minister for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has been given the APC presidential form, he said his official acceptance and declaration will come after he has made necessary consultations.

The Vice President turned presidential aspirant, Yemi Osinbajo, will not be affected by the president's directive because he is not an appointed member of the cabinet, but an elected administrator.

Also, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is exempted from this directive as he is an appointee of Buhari's administration, but not a member of the cabinet which comprises of ministers.