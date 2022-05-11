RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Buhari orders cabinet members running for public offices to resign

Authors:

Ima Elijah

This includes Amaechi, Akpabio, Malami and Ngige; excludes Emefiele and Osinbajo. Here's why...

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a directive, asking all members of his cabinet vying for public office to resign on or before May 16, 2022.

Recommended articles

This was disclosed on Twitter by the Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the president Tolu Ogunlesi, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Buhari's cabinet members are the committee of ministers, appointed by the president, responsible for controlling government policy.

Those affected are Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, who have joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Others are the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for governorship position in Abia State, the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.

Although the State Minister for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has been given the APC presidential form, he said his official acceptance and declaration will come after he has made necessary consultations.

The Vice President turned presidential aspirant, Yemi Osinbajo, will not be affected by the president's directive because he is not an appointed member of the cabinet, but an elected administrator.

Also, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is exempted from this directive as he is an appointee of Buhari's administration, but not a member of the cabinet which comprises of ministers.

However, the Appeal Court passed an order insisting that Emefiele resigns as all political appointees are not allowed to contest while in office.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU Strike: Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges students to maintain good character

ASUU Strike: Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges students to maintain good character

5 times Buhari’s APC attacked Jonathan amid controversial calls for his return in 2023

5 times Buhari’s APC attacked Jonathan amid controversial calls for his return in 2023

Minister of Education becomes first to resign for presidential aspiration

Minister of Education becomes first to resign for presidential aspiration

Bandits kill 6 soldiers in Taraba

Bandits kill 6 soldiers in Taraba

PDP appoints La’ah as Senate Deputy Minority Whip

PDP appoints La’ah as Senate Deputy Minority Whip

Reps amend Electoral Amendment Act to allow delegates participate in congresses and conventions

Reps amend Electoral Amendment Act to allow delegates participate in congresses and conventions

2023: Buhari orders cabinet members running for public offices to resign

2023: Buhari orders cabinet members running for public offices to resign

Gbajabiamila rallies African Speakers for total debt cancellation

Gbajabiamila rallies African Speakers for total debt cancellation

Why we will remain on strike—ASUU

Why we will remain on strike—ASUU

Trending

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

'An Insult': Jonathan rejects APC N100m presidential form

President Goodluck Jonathan

Fayemi says his presidential ambition is not a betrayal of Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Kayode Fayemi. (Daily Post)

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form