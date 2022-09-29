2023: Boroffice, Obanikoro lead prayers for Tinubu

The programme which held in Maitama, Abuja also had in attendance, APC chieftains and prominent Nigerians including Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, former Minister of State for Defence.

Boroffice, who currently represents Ondo North Senatorial District called on all Nigerians to seek the face of God in selecting a passionate leader like Tinubu, who he described as the leader Nigeria needs.

The lawmaker who stepped down for Tinubu during the June 8 APC Presidential Primary said, “I have been with Asiwaju for a long time and I know that he is the person who can salvage the economy, provide the leadership we need now. So I have no choice than to step down and support him.

“I established several platforms to market him. I established the ‘’Yoruba Koya” which is going around the country on his behalf.

‘’This election is going to be strategic and scientific that we have to do a lot in information analysis. Not only going round wearing T-shirts, no. So we are gathered here today to begin the campaign with God.

“We have started here today with God as according to INEC time table, campaign is allowed beginning from today. We are praying for his guidance and grace to finish well too.’’

On the Muslim-Muslim ticket which has raised some concerns in the polity, the lawmaker said ‘’we are not looking for a religious leader; we are looking for a leadership that can solve the problems of Nigeria.”

On his part, Obanikoro said the prayer session was important to usher in the months of campaign which will take Asiwaju and his team across the length and breadth of the country.

He called on Nigerians of diverse religious backgrounds to seek the face of God for the APC presidential candidate and his running mate Sen. Kashim Shettima.

Obanikoro said since it is only God that gives power to mankind, all APC supporters home and abroad should combine the campaign exercise with spiritual intervention for the realisation of Tinubu presidency.

He also commended the organisers of the programme for their wisdom in putting God forward in their 2023 election journey.

‘’I strongly believe that nothing happens without God’s knowledge and it is commendable that Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023 is taking this good of seeking the face of God for our leader Asiwaju.

‘’With this step and the crowd you see here today, I have no doubt in my mind that we have started well and we shall end well come February 2023. I urge all Nigerian to follow this step regardless of their faith,’’ he said.

The Director-General of the group, Bar. Realwan Okpanachi, said the motive behind the special prayer programme was to drum support for Tinubu and to present him to God before in first week of the campaign.

‘’Asiwaju as a great leader and his running mate, Sen. Shettima deserve our best wishes through prayers and spiritual presentation to God Almighty their creator as the campaign begins today,’’ he said.

‘’That’s why we are gathered here to talk to God on behalf of these two great men who have touched lives of many citizens positively in the past.

‘’This evening, we have with us prominent spiritual leaders from both Islam and Christianity to lead us in intercessory prayers for God’s protection and divine guide as we move into the campaign proper.

‘’We believe that God has answered our prayer both for the candidate, his running mate and for Nigeria as a whole."

NAN reports that the Muslim prayers at the event were coordinated by Sheikh Danazumi Musa, National Deputy Chairman, Council of Ulama of Nigeria and Dr Abdul Mumeen Ashiribo, another prominent preacher from University of Ilorin.

The Christian prayers were led by Pastor Taiwo Aregbesola of Heaven Focus Mission, Akure and Pastor Michael Ogala of Christ Favour and Deliverance, Abuja.