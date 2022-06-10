2023: Bola Tinubu promises 25 percent budgetary allocation to education

According to a report televised on Arise TV News Morning Show, the former Lagos State Governor also listed in his nation’s economic agenda to promote six new regional economic development agencies which could address security challenges and boost autonomy.

In addition, Tinubu has plans to increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 12% over 4 years, achieve 15,000 megawatts, remove fuel subsidy and draft a new national infrastructure plan.

If Tinubu becomes President in 2023 and implements this economic blueprint, he will surpass the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, Member States’ agreement on a level of educational funding of 4 to 6% of GDP or 15 to 20% of public expenditure.

Nigerian lecturers working in federal and state governments’ universities have commenced strike on February 14 till date as their demands are yet to be met by the federal government.

The striking lecturers’ demands include, funding for the revitalisation of public universities, Earned Academic Allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osedeke, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abuja on 11th May 2022 criticised the federal government for the strike.

“Let me give you an example because this is where we are getting it wrong, when the airline operators said they were going to stop the flights, the Senate and House of Representatives quickly stepped in.

“This is because they are affected; they quickly rushed in and addressed the problem, why would they not resolve that of the education sector that is affecting the children of the poor and the ordinary people

“If the government is willing to resolve the issues affecting the Nigerians, then there would be no need to go on strike."

Tinubu who emerged as the APC presidential flag bearer yesterday at the Special Convention which held at Eagle Square, Abuja scored 1271 votes to defeat his keen contenders including a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who had 316 votes and the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who garnered 235 votes.