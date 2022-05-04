2023: Better Nigeria in sight, says Osinbajo

The aspirant, who was visibly overwhelmed with joy due to the warm reception accorded him and his team in the state, noted that he was offering himself for a better future for the country.

“You can see the cheerful faces as they welcome me, I am sure it will continue in unity as we go on to try to find solutions to the country’s challenges,” he said.

Mr Aaron Artimas, the party’s Publicity secretary in the state, told journalists after the meeting, that Osinbajo sought delegates’ support to emerge as the party’s presidential flag bearer.

Artimas said Osinbajo was qualified to “change the country’s situation for good, going by his profile and doggedness for governance”.

“The VP’s visit today is to seek our party delegates’ support to emerge as the presidential flag bearer in the 2023 General Elections.