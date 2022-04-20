RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Be of good conduct, South-East PDP to governorship aspirants

The South-East Zonal Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with 29 governorship aspirants from three states in the zone.

The states were Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu with three, 10 and 16 aspirants, respectively.

The Zonal Secretary of the party, Mr James Ugwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the end of the meeting in Enugu that the aspirants were briefed on how to conduct themselves during their electioneering.

Ugwu said the briefing was organised by the South-East National Working Committee.

According to him, the party has stopped the selling of forms, hence the briefing offered them the opportunity to know those who are aspirants under the PDP umbrella.

“We invited them to brief them on how to do their campaigns without undermining and castigating anyone.

“The party expected them to tell people their manifestos and programmes.

“If we discover that anybody among them is busy running anyone down, the zone will definitely take action against the person,” Ugwu said.

