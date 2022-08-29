2023: Bauchi Governor drops deputy, unveils Rep member as running mate

This was disclosed by Jatau on Sunday, August 28, 2022, while speaking with journalists in Bauchi.

Pulse understands that Senator Baba Kaka Tela is the incumbent deputy governor and won’t be contesting on the same ticket with Governor Mohammed in the 2023 elections.

The new running mate thanked Governor Mohammed for choosing him as his running mate, assuring that he would reciprocate the honour by being a loyal and supportive deputy governor for the success of the PDP-led administration in the State.

“This is a great honour to me and I want to assure the Governor that I will justify the confidence reposed in me.

“No government in the history of Bauchi State that has performed well like what the Kauran Bauchi is doing to us now, all of us are surprised with the performances of our Governor in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the entire people of the state and we must appreciate His Excellency for making us proud.

“Our 2023 campaign would be based on what we have achieved so far and things that we can do in our second term, and Insha Allah the achievements recorded by the Governor would be the key to our collective victory in the outcome of the governorship election”, he said.

Jatau assured the people of the state that the performance of Mohammed in his second term would be better than that of his first tenure in the area of execution of projects and urged them to rally round the administration for better service delivery.

Recall that Mohammed regained the governorship ticket of the party after his failure at the presidential primary of the PDP.

Mohammed was elected governor of Bauchi State in 2019.

After he lost the PDP Presidential ticket, which he contested alongside former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, he returned to Bauchi and regained the gubernatorial ticket of the party from the former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, who won the governorship primary of the PDP in the State.

Kashim had polled 655 votes from the 656 delegates that participated in the governorship primary election in spite of the fact that he did not print posters or embark on any elaborate campaign to delegates before the poll.