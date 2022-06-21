2023: Babangida Aliyu says it’s too early for Peter Obi to run for President

Obi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in May few days before the party’s presidential primaries to join the Labour Party.

Since then, his campaign has been on the rise especially on social media with some level of acceptability among youths.

But Aliyu believes it’s not yet time for the former governor of Anambra to contest for president.

Speaking about Obi’s candidacy in an interview with Channels TV, Aliyu said Obi is not popular enough to win the 2023 presidential election.

He maintained that the 2023 election would give Obi some fame but Nigerians are not ready for him to become their president.

When asked about his thoughts on Obi's candidacy, he said, “Peter Obi is my good friend and a former governor, he is an excellent person. His candidature in terms of presidency. I think he’ll make some name now and if by that time we’re old and around in 2027 and 2031, he may be able to make it. But 2023, too early, because even though the young people might go for him, the name is not dropping everywhere else. I doubt if Nigerians are ready for him now as a presidential person”.