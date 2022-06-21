RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Babangida Aliyu says it’s too early for Peter Obi to run for President

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Babangida Aliyu says Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to become their president in 2023.

Former Niger governor, Babangida Aliyu. (Premium Times)
Former Niger governor, Babangida Aliyu. (Premium Times)
Recommended articles

Obi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in May few days before the party’s presidential primaries to join the Labour Party.

Since then, his campaign has been on the rise especially on social media with some level of acceptability among youths.

But Aliyu believes it’s not yet time for the former governor of Anambra to contest for president.

Speaking about Obi’s candidacy in an interview with Channels TV, Aliyu said Obi is not popular enough to win the 2023 presidential election.

He maintained that the 2023 election would give Obi some fame but Nigerians are not ready for him to become their president.

When asked about his thoughts on Obi's candidacy, he said, “Peter Obi is my good friend and a former governor, he is an excellent person. His candidature in terms of presidency. I think he’ll make some name now and if by that time we’re old and around in 2027 and 2031, he may be able to make it. But 2023, too early, because even though the young people might go for him, the name is not dropping everywhere else. I doubt if Nigerians are ready for him now as a presidential person”.

Aliyu also said he would have loved to have Obi as a vice-presidential candidate, adding that many party members were rooting for him before he dumped the PDP for another party.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What's the fuss about statutory delegates? [Pulse Explainer]

What's the fuss about statutory delegates? [Pulse Explainer]

Section 84(8): Why some Reps are pushing to override Buhari [Pulse Explainer]

Section 84(8): Why some Reps are pushing to override Buhari [Pulse Explainer]

Osinbajo tasks Nigerian architects on affordable houses

Osinbajo tasks Nigerian architects on affordable houses

Motion seeking to override Buhari on Section 84(8) rejected at plenary

Motion seeking to override Buhari on Section 84(8) rejected at plenary

3,000 kidnapped victims freed in Zamfara – Official

3,000 kidnapped victims freed in Zamfara – Official

Nasarawa State set to reconcile aggrieved APC members

Nasarawa State set to reconcile aggrieved APC members

Kogi: Suspended assemblymen barred from activities

Kogi: Suspended assemblymen barred from activities

3 more senators dump APC

3 more senators dump APC

Senate appoints Aduda as new Minority Leader, Utazi minority Whip

Senate appoints Aduda as new Minority Leader, Utazi minority Whip

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Who will be the next first lady of Nigeria?

Who will be Nigeria's next First Lady? (Pulse Nigeria)