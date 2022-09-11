RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Ayu crowns Atiku as Nigeria’s Raila Odinga, APC chieftain

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu says the 2023 general elections in Nigeria will mirror many aspects of the recent presidential poll in the Republic of Kenya, among which are electronic transmission of results and expected outcome.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. [Daily Trust]
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

He regretted what he called the comedy of errors and odd consensus in PDP caused by the unholy alliance between the duo of Ayu and the party’s presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, to breach the PDP’s constitution and by extension the power rotation gentleman agreement that holds Nigeria together.

According to Okechukwu, what Ayu succeeded in doing by retaining the imbalance between the North and South in the PDP and arrogantly refusing to step down from his party’s high horse chairmanship, is simply to wilfully coronate Abubakar, as Nigeria’s 2023 version of His Excellency Raila Odinga.

“You will note that after all, both Atiku and Raila share a lot in common – former Vice Presidents, and serial presidential candidates. Indeed, Ayu has by his nepotism has given us impetus to, from henceforth, with no harm meant, address Nigeria’s former Vice-President as His Excellency Atiku Odinga,” he declared.

The APC chieftain narrated how most patriotic Nigerians waited with high expectations that the 79th PDP National Executive Council will take a profound decision aimed at redressing the North-South imbalance by placating the betrayed members of its Southern bloc with the chairmanship.

“But, having superimposed nepotism and arrogantly breached PDP Constitution; Ayu and Atiku rather propelled the tokenism of swapping the ceremonial BOT chairmanship, which was akin to telling a child at a village ceremony that since plates to serve rice have finished, he should open his palms to collect his portion,” Okechukwu stated.

Okechukwu, also a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC)said that PDP has finally convinced Nigerians that they are neither prepared nor interested in building a harmonious, united and progressive country.

“Atiku and Ayu have regrettably painted PDP in opaque colour of party of share the money, stomach infrastructure, and rent seekers; by placing their personal interests above national unity. I dare say that by this unholy divisive alliance, PDP has manipulated itself out of contention for the 2023 general elections, hence the Odinga insignia,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SERAP, students drag Buhari to court over ASUU strike

SERAP, students drag Buhari to court over ASUU strike

Queen Elizabeth wore a stolen crown - Uju Anya

Queen Elizabeth wore a stolen crown - Uju Anya

Uju Anya accuses Jeff Bezos of inciting violence against her

Uju Anya accuses Jeff Bezos of inciting violence against her

2023: Ayu crowns Atiku as Nigeria’s Raila Odinga, APC chieftain

2023: Ayu crowns Atiku as Nigeria’s Raila Odinga, APC chieftain

FG inaugurates National Committee Against Torture

FG inaugurates National Committee Against Torture

Troops gun down scores of bandits in Kaduna

Troops gun down scores of bandits in Kaduna

Sacking Ayu would’ve deepened PDP crisis – Atiku’s spokesman

Sacking Ayu would’ve deepened PDP crisis – Atiku’s spokesman

King Charles to Truss: Queen’s death ‘the moment I’ve been dreading’

King Charles to Truss: Queen’s death ‘the moment I’ve been dreading’

60m Nigerians suffering from mental illnesses – Psychiatrist

60m Nigerians suffering from mental illnesses – Psychiatrist

Trending

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in popularity race on Google Trends in August

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

17 PDP governorship candidates beg Wike to forgive Atiku

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Tinubu group asks INEC to disqualify Obi over $150m diaspora funding

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency