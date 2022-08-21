RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Atiku will win only if he can appease Wike - Jang

Nurudeen Shotayo

Jang said it's crucial for Atiku to reconcile with Wike to ensure victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)
How it started: Pulse reports that the duo of Wike and Atiku have been at loggerheads since the conclusion of the party's presidential primaries and the refusal of the latter to pick the former as his running mate.

The Rivers Governor has tabled some demands before the party, which included the resignation of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as the conditions for peace.

No resolution: Meanwhile, after several attempts by the PDP to resolve the impasse, it appears both party stalwarts are not ready to shift their grounds, which has continued to stall any peaceful resolution.

Jang advises Atiku: Commenting on the internal crises within the party and how it may affect Atiku's chances in 2023, Jang said the candidate needs to mend fences with Wike and other aggrieved members to bolster his luck.

The former Plateau state Governor made this known while speaking at the flag-off of the construction of internal roads in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state in Rivers State on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Jang's word: “I want to call on our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to close ranks with all members, particularly members of your (Wike) group of which I’m proudly one.

“Doing this will guarantee victory in the 2023 general elections.

“These men and women, as I have said, worked hard to build this party and they cannot just be wished away overnight. We need to come together, settle our differences by recognising that you need every one of us for you to win the general election,” he said.

2023: Atiku will win only if he can appease Wike - Jang

