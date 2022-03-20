RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Atiku to declare intention for presidency Wednesday

The former Vice President is making a last ditch effort to become Nigerias president.

PDP Presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar.
Nigeria's former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has fixed Wednesday, March 23, 2022, for the declaration of his intention to contest for presidency next year.

This was revealed in a statement released by the Atiku Media Office on Sunday, March 19, 2022.

Atiku has chosen the International Conference Centre, Abuja, as the venue for the declaration.

Recall that the former VP had obtained the PDP's nomination and expression of interest forms, which were purchased for him by the North East Business Community on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The statement is titled ‘2023: Atiku declares intention to run for president.’

It read, “After several months of consultations with stakeholders across the country and in the diaspora, as well as all organs of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nigeria’s former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, will officially declare his intent to run for the 2023 presidential election on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

“The event which will have Atiku Abubakar’s friends, associates, political leaders, party faithful and supporters in attendance will take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja at 11 am.

“His official declaration kickstarts the former Vice President’s participation in the race for the presidential ticket of the PDP ahead of the next year’s general election.”

