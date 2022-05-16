RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Atiku reveals his 5-point agenda in Abia

Authors:

Gabriel Alohan

The former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has made public his development plan for Nigeria if elected in 2023.

Atiku
Atiku

Atiku met with Abia State the PDP special delegates at the Government House Banquet Hall in Umuahia on Sunday, May 15, 2022, to highlight his five-point development agenda.

Recommended articles

According to him, the agenda includes instituting symbols of unity, dealing with insecurity, reviving the economy, education, and restructuring the country.

Atiku also described himself as a personality that leans toward the South-East geopolitical zone of the country, adding that the PDP has found itself in a must-win situation for the 2023 elections.

He said, “We must win the next election. Would we like to go back? Do we want to remain in opposition? These are the questions before us”

“Your aspiration as Igbo people will materialise and be realised. So, give me victory so that your aspiration will be realised.”

“Together, we can achieve these goals if we unite as PDP and fight for power. Therefore, nobody can label me anti-east or anti-race”.

“I came with these objectives and if you should be able to give me this opportunity, I believe we will work together to achieve this”.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, was absent at the meeting but sent salutary messages to Atiku via the PDP state chairman, Asiforo Okere, and praised his contributions to unity in Nigeria.

Atiku was accompanied by his campaign director-general, media entrepreneur, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who described Atiku as a detribalized candidate.

Authors:

Gabriel Alohan Gabriel Alohan Gabriel Alohan is a Newswriter and Screenwriter. Gabriel has a background in media and entertainment as a journalist with Radio Nigeria and has interests in telling stories from new angles in NEWS and popular culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election: Tallen withdraws from Plateau South senatorial race

2023 election: Tallen withdraws from Plateau South senatorial race

2023: Atiku reveals his 5-point agenda in Abia

2023: Atiku reveals his 5-point agenda in Abia

Blasphemy: Tambuwal relaxes curfew in Sokoto after violent protests

Blasphemy: Tambuwal relaxes curfew in Sokoto after violent protests

I’ve read Qur’an, it does not justify killings- Tunde Bakare

I’ve read Qur’an, it does not justify killings- Tunde Bakare

FUTA students barricade Akure-Ilesa Highway over lingering ASUU Strike

FUTA students barricade Akure-Ilesa Highway over lingering ASUU Strike

Police confirm burning of LGA secretariat in Anambra

Police confirm burning of LGA secretariat in Anambra

Beginners guide for Crypto day trading

Beginners guide for Crypto day trading

Stablecoins and Altcoins are different

Stablecoins and Altcoins are different

5 terms you should know before you invest in Cryptocurrencies

5 terms you should know before you invest in Cryptocurrencies

Trending

Blasphemy: After voter threats, Atiku retracts comment on Sokoto college murder

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. (BusinessDay)

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

'An Insult': Jonathan rejects APC N100m presidential form

President Goodluck Jonathan

2023: PDP rejects zoning, throws presidential ticket open

2023: PDP rejects zoning, throws presidential ticket open (BBC)