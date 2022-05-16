2023: Atiku reveals his 5-point agenda in Abia

According to him, the agenda includes instituting symbols of unity, dealing with insecurity, reviving the economy, education, and restructuring the country.

Atiku also described himself as a personality that leans toward the South-East geopolitical zone of the country, adding that the PDP has found itself in a must-win situation for the 2023 elections.

He said, “We must win the next election. Would we like to go back? Do we want to remain in opposition? These are the questions before us”

“Your aspiration as Igbo people will materialise and be realised. So, give me victory so that your aspiration will be realised.”

“Together, we can achieve these goals if we unite as PDP and fight for power. Therefore, nobody can label me anti-east or anti-race”.

“I came with these objectives and if you should be able to give me this opportunity, I believe we will work together to achieve this”.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, was absent at the meeting but sent salutary messages to Atiku via the PDP state chairman, Asiforo Okere, and praised his contributions to unity in Nigeria.