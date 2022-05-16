RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Atiku promises to restructure Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former Vice-President of Nigeria, Ahaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his readiness to restructure Nigeria in order to boost national economy and security, if elected president.

Atiku (VanguardNGR)
Atiku, who made this known during a meeting with PDP delegates on Sunday in Abia, said that he would transform the country, if given the opportunity.

He said there is the need for the party to emerge victorious during the 2023 general election for the aspirations of the people to be realised.

The aspirant said that his manifesto focused on five key areas, including national unity, economic development, national security, education and restructuring of the nation.

“Together we can achieve all these goals if we unite as a party,” he said.

Also, the Abia State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Asiforo Okere, said that the stakeholders are excited to receive the presidential aspirant.

Okere said that the contributions of the presidential aspirant to the party would never be unappreciated.

He prayed God to lead Abibakar aright and grant his desire of becoming the next president of Nigeria.

