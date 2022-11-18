RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Atiku, Okowa meet ex-president, Jonathan

Ima Elijah

Yesterday Wike praised Labour Party's Peter Obi as a man who is fits the shoes of a president...

Okowa, Jonathan, Atiku
Okowa, Jonathan, Atiku

Recommended articles

Okowa, who is also the Delta State Governor, made this known in a post on his verified social media handles on Friday, November 18, 2022.

While sharing photos from the event, Okowa said the discussion with Jonathan was centered on how to recover power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, via the 2023 elections.

He wrote: Last night, alongside our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, we had a great meeting with our former President, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan. There, we discussed our plans to #RecoverNigeria with His Excellency”.

What you should know: There has been speculation that Goodluck Jonathan has been asked to dialogue with aggrieved members of the party who have insisted on the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The PDP Crisis: There is a cold war between Wike and Atiku Abubakar.

Wike who lost the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku has joined forces with some of his colleagues in the party’s Governors Forum to demand the removal of the national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu (from Benue State). According to him, it is wrong to have two northerners occupying two of the most important positions in the PDP.

Governors Wike and some of his colleagues have boycotted the PDP presidential campaigns held so far.

Yesterday Wike praised Labour Party's Peter Obi as a man who is fits the shoes of a president.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Atiku, Okowa meet ex-president, Jonathan

2023: Atiku, Okowa meet ex-president, Jonathan

Pastor Kumuyi stays neutral on Muslim-Muslim ticket, says only God knows best leader

Pastor Kumuyi stays neutral on Muslim-Muslim ticket, says only God knows best leader

Kogi threatens to sue EFCC over harassment of officials

Kogi threatens to sue EFCC over harassment of officials

RIP Twitter is trending: 5 impending consequences if it shuts down

RIP Twitter is trending: 5 impending consequences if it shuts down

We are happy G-5 governors are still in PDP - Atiku/Okowa Campaign council

We are happy G-5 governors are still in PDP - Atiku/Okowa Campaign council

Ignore Uzodimma at your own peril, Tinubu tells South-East leaders

Ignore Uzodimma at your own peril, Tinubu tells South-East leaders

Voter register: INEC to investigate confirmed cases of infractions

Voter register: INEC to investigate confirmed cases of infractions

FG set to commission Kajola rolling stock plant –Sambo

FG set to commission Kajola rolling stock plant –Sambo

We’re building infrastructure that target economic growth – Gov. Makinde

We’re building infrastructure that target economic growth – Gov. Makinde

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Peter Obi and Obaseki.

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki

BREAKING: Court discontinues Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates.

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates