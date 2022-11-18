2023: Atiku, Okowa meet ex-president, Jonathan

Okowa, who is also the Delta State Governor, made this known in a post on his verified social media handles on Friday, November 18, 2022.

While sharing photos from the event, Okowa said the discussion with Jonathan was centered on how to recover power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, via the 2023 elections.

He wrote: “Last night, alongside our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, we had a great meeting with our former President, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan. There, we discussed our plans to #RecoverNigeria with His Excellency”.

What you should know: There has been speculation that Goodluck Jonathan has been asked to dialogue with aggrieved members of the party who have insisted on the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The PDP Crisis: There is a cold war between Wike and Atiku Abubakar.

Wike who lost the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku has joined forces with some of his colleagues in the party’s Governors Forum to demand the removal of the national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu (from Benue State). According to him, it is wrong to have two northerners occupying two of the most important positions in the PDP.

Governors Wike and some of his colleagues have boycotted the PDP presidential campaigns held so far.