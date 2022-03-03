2023: Atiku officially declares to run for Presidency

The former vice president in a video shared by a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri on YouTube declared while meeting with some stakeholders.

According to Atiku, he has the experience to lead Nigeria which is currently facing challenges.

He said, “We are in one of the trying and tough times in our history in this country. Poverty insecurity joblessness and insecurity

“There has never been a time when Nigerians need serious leadership than now.

“PDP is in a better position to offer Nigerians that desirable leadership. That is what I want to offer. I want to offer solutions to our problems.

“I have the experience in the lower and highest level. As a vice president of Nigeria, I made much progress in national transformation.

“As a businessman, I have solved Grassroot problems by creating jobs for thousands of people”.

Last week, during his visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Atiku expressed confidence in winning the PDP presidential ticket.