2023: Atiku in Kaduna, promises devolution of powers to states, LGAs

He explained that the Federal Government was over burdened and too strong, which he believed by devolving power to states and LGAs, would ease its pressure and ensure effective administration.

“There is need for powers and resources to be devolved to states and LGAs for them to effectively do their work.

“My view is for the Federal Government to be small in size,” Abubakar said.

He promised to work with state governors, national and state assemblies that would be elected, to amend the constitution for more powers and resources to states and LGAs.

He also promised to end insecurity and revive Nigeria’s economy through resuscitating moribund industries.

He urged the delegates to support him in the primary elections.