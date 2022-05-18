RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Atiku in Kaduna, promises devolution of powers to states, LGAs

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has visited Kaduna in furtherance to his campaigns, seeking delegates and peoples support in actualising his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president in the coming 2023 elections.

Atiku (VanguardNGR)
Atiku (VanguardNGR)

Abubakar, interacting with the Peoples Democratic Party’s delegates on Tuesday at the party’s secretariat, promised to address issues of power devolution to states and local government areas (LGAs).

Recommended articles

He explained that the Federal Government was over burdened and too strong, which he believed by devolving power to states and LGAs, would ease its pressure and ensure effective administration.

“There is need for powers and resources to be devolved to states and LGAs for them to effectively do their work.

“My view is for the Federal Government to be small in size,” Abubakar said.

He promised to work with state governors, national and state assemblies that would be elected, to amend the constitution for more powers and resources to states and LGAs.

He also promised to end insecurity and revive Nigeria’s economy through resuscitating moribund industries.

He urged the delegates to support him in the primary elections.

On behalf of the PDP elders, former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, said PDP believed Atiku had the ability to deliver Nigeria.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

U.S. launches conflict monitor for Russian war on Ukraine

U.S. launches conflict monitor for Russian war on Ukraine

2023: I will grow agriculture, revamp economy- Amaechi

2023: I will grow agriculture, revamp economy- Amaechi

PDP urges Ugwuanyi to zone Enugu West Senatorial ticket to Udi LGA

PDP urges Ugwuanyi to zone Enugu West Senatorial ticket to Udi LGA

2023: Atiku in Kaduna, promises devolution of powers to states, LGAs

2023: Atiku in Kaduna, promises devolution of powers to states, LGAs

2023: Tinubu promises to navigate Nigeria to prosperity

2023: Tinubu promises to navigate Nigeria to prosperity

2023: Adamu Garba re-enters presidential race, picks YPP form

2023: Adamu Garba re-enters presidential race, picks YPP form

Abuja-Kaduna train to resume services next week amid insecurity

Abuja-Kaduna train to resume services next week amid insecurity

ASUU calls on EFCC to investigate IPPIS in the wake of AGF arrest

ASUU calls on EFCC to investigate IPPIS in the wake of AGF arrest

EFCC arrests former Speaker Etteh over alleged contract fraud

EFCC arrests former Speaker Etteh over alleged contract fraud

Trending

Blasphemy: After voter threats, Atiku retracts comment on Sokoto college murder

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. (BusinessDay)

2023: PDP rejects zoning, throws presidential ticket open

2023: PDP rejects zoning, throws presidential ticket open (BBC)

Minister of Education becomes first to resign for presidential aspiration

Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education. [Guardian]

2023: Adamu Garba fails to raise N100m, gives up on presidential dream

Adamu Garba (Okay.ng)