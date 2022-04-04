RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Atiku becoming president, matter of time – Fintiri

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa says it is a matter of time for former vice president Atiku Abubakar to become the country’s number one citizen.

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri (Sahara Reporters)
Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri (Sahara Reporters)

Fintiri expressed optimism that Atiku is just one step away from emerging as president.

Recommended articles

He stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Yola on Monday.

He said Atiku got the ticket in 2019 and would get it again in 2023, considering his experience and the calibre of people supporting him.

“I think he will be there, In-shaa Allah. It is a matter of time and one step.

“Politics is local, whether you are aspiring for the smallest or the highest position, you must have the base, which is home.

“This, we have provided for our leader, the former Vice President in his aspiration for the presidency of Nigeria for the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Fintiri said that Atiku has the experience and if he emerged as president, he would close the gaps of the challenges in the country.

“He has the experience, he understands the dynamics of this country and I believe he would be able to close the gap, bring us together and that will solve part of the security challenges in the country,” said the governo.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari remains committed to projects delivery till his last day in office-BMO

Buhari remains committed to projects delivery till his last day in office-BMO

2023: Atiku becoming president, matter of time – Fintiri

2023: Atiku becoming president, matter of time – Fintiri

Insecurity: Buhari’s govt. not overwhelmed, says minister

Insecurity: Buhari’s govt. not overwhelmed, says minister

Bandits abduct 22 on Abuja-Kaduna expressway

Bandits abduct 22 on Abuja-Kaduna expressway

Soludo commits to the release of detained Nnamdi Kanu

Soludo commits to the release of detained Nnamdi Kanu

Soludo’s order largely ignored as sit-at-home continues in Anambra

Soludo’s order largely ignored as sit-at-home continues in Anambra

New coronavirus travel guideline takes effect from today, April 4

New coronavirus travel guideline takes effect from today, April 4

2023: Katsina youths drum support for Rep. Kusada

2023: Katsina youths drum support for Rep. Kusada

Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students

Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students

Trending

Peter Obi’s declaration generated a lot of social media buzz, how popular is he in PDP? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Osinbajo meets Obasanjo barely 24 hours after APC Convention

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. (Daily Trust)

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps PDP

Former Kano state government Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Umahi wins as Appeal Court dismisses case, to remain Governor of Ebonyi

Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)