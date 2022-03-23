2023: Atiku Abubakar formally declares intention to run for president

Speaking at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, the presidential hopeful said, “the most fundamental right of every Nigerian is the right to life. But the APC has failed to protect the life of her citizens… under my Presidency I will not tolerate insecurity.

“They said we should go back to farms. How can Nigerians return to the farms when you have not secured the farms?

“When the APC came in 2015, they met a debt profile of N12tn. But now we have more than N32tn in debt. Under my watch, I will reduce borrowing.”

Atiku said his interest in contesting the 2023 presidency and his “enduring persistence” is born out of his passion “to rekindle the Nigerian dream that I was privileged to live”.

He said currently, Nigeria is a “sinking ship” that must be rescued urgently.

“I offer myself to rescue the sinking ship. Under my captainship, this ship will sail to a brighter course by the grace of God. However, this journey is not mine alone. It is a journey I am taking for all Nigerians. It is also a journey to a destination I planned with my late great mentor, Major General Shehu Musa Yar’adua, and with my beloved compatriot, the late, and great, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola. May their souls rest in peace.”