RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: ASUU strike may affect Tinubu's chances - UAD

News Agency Of Nigeria

UAD said the ongoing ASUU strike may encourage a large number of Nigerian youths not to vote for Tinubu.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:Bola Tinubu]
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:Bola Tinubu]

Recommended articles

Why is this important: The group noted that the performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has reduced the chances of the APC at the next year's polls.

This was disclosed by the South-South Coordinator of the group, Enefa Georgewill, during and interview with The Punch.

Georgewill stated that the incessant strikes by various academic unions in the country would lead to a mutiny against the party.

Buhari's 'failure' hunts APC: He argued that the APC-led federal government had failed on its promises to alleviate poverty and deliver a better life to average Nigerian, adding that the citizens have become more impoverished as a result of bad policy.

Georgewill also lamented the declining rate of electricity supply across the country, stressing that sensible Nigerians would struggle to vote for a political party that had “brought pain, backwardness and hunger to Nigerians”.

Georgewill's word: In terms of livelihood, people’s access to livelihood has further reduced in terms of naira to dollar. As we speak, it is around N700 to a dollar and of course, this government met it less than N200 and it further goes to say that Nigerians are becoming poorer, and in terms of food, basic items such as rice, the price has skyrocketed.

“In terms of electricity that should help the informal sector and even the main sector to generate power to do some of the basic things, it’s nothing to write home about.

“Nigerians use other power sources like generators, and fuel that is supposed to serve the generator has moved from N55 to between N175 and N180 per litre."

Campaign organisation disagrees: Reacting to the assumption, the Director General, Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation, Adebayo Shittu, said the APC torchbearer would build on the gains of the current administration to make life better for Nigerians.

Shittu stressed that Buhari shouldn't be blamed for the high cost of food items, arguing that the President supported farmers and market women with needed funds.

Shittu's word: “What is the failure of Buhari in prices of commodities that has skyrocketed? Is Buhari supposed to impose price control on commodities as well as many other items?

“Buhari can’t play God by rectifying the behaviour of Nigerians. So, this is the Nigeria factor for most of the things that have happened because Nigerians are always taking advantage of things by unduly increasing prices on local commodities."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency presents 25-minute documentary on second Niger Bridge

Presidency presents 25-minute documentary on second Niger Bridge

2023: Anambra APC vows to deliver state for Tinubu

2023: Anambra APC vows to deliver state for Tinubu

APC support group bemoans exclusion of Tallen, Edu, others from Women Campaign Council

APC support group bemoans exclusion of Tallen, Edu, others from Women Campaign Council

2023: ASUU strike may affect Tinubu's chances - UAD

2023: ASUU strike may affect Tinubu's chances - UAD

Nigeria needs independence from poverty, corruption, disunity - Peter Obi

Nigeria needs independence from poverty, corruption, disunity - Peter Obi

Independence: Nigerians set New York aglow with parade, carnival

Independence: Nigerians set New York aglow with parade, carnival

NDLEA arrests Turkey-bound businesswoman, physically challenged for drug trafficking

NDLEA arrests Turkey-bound businesswoman, physically challenged for drug trafficking

Matawalle support group Chairman, others dump PDP for APC in Sokoto

Matawalle support group Chairman, others dump PDP for APC in Sokoto

Independence: No one celebrates life like Nigeria– New York City Mayor

Independence: No one celebrates life like Nigeria– New York City Mayor

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, and Kashim Shettima.

Sowore confronts Shetimma over Tinubu's absence at peace accord event

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others battle for Nigerians' votes as campaigns begin today

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and ex-Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. (Punch)

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Dogara, Lawal may soon dump APC for PDP or Labour Party