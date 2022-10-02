2023: ASUU strike may affect Tinubu's chances - UAD

Why is this important: The group noted that the performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has reduced the chances of the APC at the next year's polls.

This was disclosed by the South-South Coordinator of the group, Enefa Georgewill, during and interview with The Punch.

Georgewill stated that the incessant strikes by various academic unions in the country would lead to a mutiny against the party.

Buhari's 'failure' hunts APC: He argued that the APC-led federal government had failed on its promises to alleviate poverty and deliver a better life to average Nigerian, adding that the citizens have become more impoverished as a result of bad policy.

Georgewill also lamented the declining rate of electricity supply across the country, stressing that sensible Nigerians would struggle to vote for a political party that had “brought pain, backwardness and hunger to Nigerians”.

Georgewill's word: “In terms of livelihood, people’s access to livelihood has further reduced in terms of naira to dollar. As we speak, it is around N700 to a dollar and of course, this government met it less than N200 and it further goes to say that Nigerians are becoming poorer, and in terms of food, basic items such as rice, the price has skyrocketed.

“In terms of electricity that should help the informal sector and even the main sector to generate power to do some of the basic things, it’s nothing to write home about.

“Nigerians use other power sources like generators, and fuel that is supposed to serve the generator has moved from N55 to between N175 and N180 per litre."

Campaign organisation disagrees: Reacting to the assumption, the Director General, Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation, Adebayo Shittu, said the APC torchbearer would build on the gains of the current administration to make life better for Nigerians.

Shittu stressed that Buhari shouldn't be blamed for the high cost of food items, arguing that the President supported farmers and market women with needed funds.

Shittu's word: “What is the failure of Buhari in prices of commodities that has skyrocketed? Is Buhari supposed to impose price control on commodities as well as many other items?