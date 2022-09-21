2023: APGA Chieftain cautions against electoral violence in Ebonyi

He added that politicians must learn to play by the rules and eschew actions that could endanger democracy.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the provision of a level playing field to all political parties and their candidates.

“The electoral body as an independent umpire should maintain neutrality, remain unbiased and ensure that no preferential treatment is given to a particular candidate or candidates of any political party.

“The 2023 general election is another litmus test for Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and INEC has a greater role to play in preserving and consolidating our country’s democracy by ensuring that the 2023 polls are not compromised.

“As the political campaigns are about to begin, it’s expedient that INEC as the regulator of activities of all the political parties sees to it that party campaigns are issue-based and in line with extant electoral laws.

“Above all, we must collectively work towards promoting credible, transparent and violence-free election in the state,” Agha said.

On the APGA’s chances in the election, the acting chairman said that the leadership of APGA has strategized to ensure an all-out win for the party in all elective positions, from ward to local government, zonal and state levels.

“APGA led-government will usher in a new dawn in Ebonyi and the leadership of our great party is working to ensure that nothing will stop the party from emerging victorious in 2023.

“APGA government will pursue people-oriented programmes and policies anchored on job creation; empowerment and industrialisation,” he added.

Agha applauded Chief Edozie Njoku’s led National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for being above board and for repositioning the party.