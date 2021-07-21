2023: APC will soon pick consensus presidential candidate – Chieftain

The statement was in reaction to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recent allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari had a self-succession plan.

The APC scribe, however, stressed that the party would not allow individual ambitions to derail the Buhari administration, ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.

He said unlike the opposition PDP, the APC was a disciplined party, noting that the former was just been haunted by its past.

Akpanudoedehe recalled the third term agenda of the PDP while it was in power, pointing that the APC would surprise it with the outcome of its planned congresses scheduled to commence on July 31.

“After our congresses and the National Convention we will shock them (PDP) by bringing a consensus and an agreeable candidate that will fly the flag of the party come 2023.