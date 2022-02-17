2023: APC remains party to beat, says Nasarawa lawmaker

He spoke when Gwandara Development Education and Cultural Association (GWADECA) Youth Wing in Lafia North Development Area paid him a courtesy visit.

The legislator called on the youths and other Nigerians to continue to pray and support APC at levels beyond 2023 in the country.

Alkali, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, appreciated the GWADECA youths for the endorsement and for their continued support to enable him and Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed.

He commended the group for standing by the present leadership in the state and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I want to appreciate the GWADECA Youth Wing for their visit as this visit is very important to me. This is because this visit is made up of many communites.

“For the youth Wing of GWADECA to endorse His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, Sen. Tanko Al-Makrua and myself, it is heartwarming and I appreciate you all.

“His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule is doing well in almost all areas of the economy, peace, security and infrastructure among others.

“I also want to appreciate you for endorsing me and Gov. Abdullahi Sule for another term in office and Sen. Al-Makura for APC Chairman.

“I want to call on you and other people of the state to continue to support us to succeed,” he said.

Alkali assured of continued sound representation at the state legislature.

“I will not fail you and I will continue to do my best to improve on your standard of living,” he added.

The lawmaker however called on the youths and other residents of the state to continue to pray and support Sen Al-Makura to emerge as National Chairman of APC come Feb. 26.

Besides, he pledged to operate an open door policy and all inclusive governance in the interest of peace and for the overall development of his constituency, the state and the country at large.

Also speaking, Mr Hassan Na’Allah, the Overseer of Lafia North Development Area, pledged to continue to mobilise the youths for Sule and Alkali to succeed beyond 2023.

The overseer also urged the people of Lafia North Constituency and the state at large to support the APC to win at all levels.

Mr Hassan Madaki, the Chairman, GWADECA Youth Wing, had earlier explained that the visit was to identify with the lawmaker and assured him of their support to succeed at all times.

Madaki endorsed Sule and Alkali for another term in office and Sen. Al- Makura as APC national chairman.

The youth leader said that the endorsement of thevtrio of Sule, Al- Makura and Alkali followed their track records of achievements in their respective offices.

“We are here to identify with you and to assure you of our loyalty and support at all times.

“You are representing us well and you have done your best in executing projects that have direct bearing on the lives of our people.

“His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule has done his best and still doing his best. We are happy with him.

“We are also happy with Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s purposeful leadership qualities and we are in full support of his ambition for APC National Chairman.

“Honourable Sir, after we evaluate your performance, Gov. Sule’s performance and Sen. Al- Makura’s performance, we, the GWADECA youths, unanimously endorsed you and Gov. Abdullahi Sule for another term in office come 2023.

“We also support Sen. Al-Makura for APC Chairmanship come 26th February, 2022,” he said.

The chairman assured Alkali, Sule and Al-Makura of their loyalty and support at all times.