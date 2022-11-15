2023: APC remains party to beat in Zamfara, says ex-Chairman

He urged the people to mobilise the electorate to vote for candidates that will secure their future and ensure development of the state.

”The large crowd of APC members and supporters in the Zamfara West Senatorial Zone rally for the former governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari’s candidature is an indicator that the party is fully on ground in the state.

“The APC remains the strangest political party in the state, the progressive party is capable of winning elections at all levels”, he said.

He said the reconciliation drive in the party between Gov Bello Matawalle, Yari and other stakeholders has further strengthed peace and unity in the party.

Liman commended the ongoing zonal stakeholders meeting of the party organised by the former governor Yari as a welcome development to promote unity in the party.

“This is an indication that the APC remains as one family in Zamfara. Unity among party members is not negotiable.

“As law abiding party members, we must be loyal at all times and set agenda for our leaders”, Liman added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 9, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC reconciled the Gov. Matawalle and Yari, ending the crisis brewing in the state.

The APC in Zamfara has been embroiled in a protracted political crisis forcing the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Chairman of the ruling party, Sen. Abdulahi Adamu-led NWC and the Progressive Governors Forum.

Speaking after the reconciliation, Adamu, announced: “they have agreed to work together for the success of our great party.

”We have informed the President of the progress that we are making and I am grateful to the Almighty God that we have been able to reach an accord between the former governor, current governor and their esteemed followers.

”We have every reason to thank God and believe that the 2023 General Election in Zamfara State is a given for the APC.

“My advice is that we should be careful not to go back to where we are coming from. We must learn to respect one another and respect the views of our party followers who are our greatest assets."

Equally speaking, Matawalle said; “Chairman, you have played a fatherly role to all of us. We thank Mr President for intervening in the Zamfara crisis and the Governor of Kebbi who every day asks me, ‘please go and reconcile with your brother.

”For the record, Abdul’aziz doesn’t have a second person like me in Zamfara, he is my friend”.

On his part, Yari, said: “The closest organs are the teeth and tongue and sometimes they disagree, sometimes they agree.

”So many things have happened and which we have decided to put behind us. We dont have any other state aside from Zamfara. We have a lot of work to do and by God’s Grace, seeing our intention, He will make it easy for us.