2023: APC receives more PDP defectors in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Sokoto State on Sunday received more defectors ahead of the 2023 General Elections in the state.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, the Minister of Police Affairs, described the development as a success, following the achievements recorded by the APC-led Federal Government.

“The APC administration under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari has brought positive developmental projects aimed at impacting the lives of people.

“The government had for the past seven and half years continued to roll out sustainable programmes that impacted positively to the lives of the less privileged in the country.

“Therefore, I called on all of you to sustain more support for the victory of APC in order for the party to continue to provide more democratic dividends for our people,” he urged.

Dingyadi further said that those achievements recorded by the government at the center were the reasons why members of other political parties were trooping into the APC across the board.

Receiving the defectors, Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, the state APC Chairman described them as pillars of democracy in the area.

Sadiq-Achida urged the new members to feel free and work for the success of the party in the forthcoming elections in the state.

Earlier, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, the APC governorship candidate in the state, solicited the support of the electorate, while assuring to bring back more development for the state.

Aliyu told the gathering that he would follow the footsteps of the APC leader in the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC -Sokoto North) and sustain his legacies when he served was governor for eight years.

Some of the defectors, Alhaji Labaran Gidan-Ruwa, Hajiya Balkisu Dundaye and Malami Mai-Sojoji revealed that they left PDP in the state following its alleged failure to deliver on all the promises made.

