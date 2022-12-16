ADVERTISEMENT
2023: APC receives more defectors from Sokoto eastern zone

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto State said t had received more defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties in the eastern zone of the state.

APC flag (TheCable)
This development is contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday by Bashar Abubakar, the Special Assistant to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), the APC leader in the state.

According to Abubakar, the latest defections involved hundreds of supporters of the PDP, Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) from Gwadabawa, Illela and Goronyo Local Government Areas that joined the APC.

“These defectors include former Councillors and various stakeholders from the eastern zone of the state.

“They were all received at their local governments by the governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu and his running mate, Alhaji Idris Gobir,” he said.

Abubakar added that the development had continued to give more hope for the party ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

