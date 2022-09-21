RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: APC promises issue-based campaign to defeat opponents in Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State on Tuesday promised to apply issue based campaign to defeat the opponents at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state, made the statement while addressing the party’s stakeholders from Sokoto East Senatorial District.

According to him, he has the opportunity to serve Sokoto State for eight years as Commissioner and same to his opponents in the state.

“Politics is all about development, respect for public opinion as well welfare through providing good leadership and governance.

“ I am not ready to join issues nor attack personality but campaign on issues relevant to development, empowerment and welfare of the people in our state,” he said.

Aliyu, a former Deputy Governor of the state, pledged that if given the mandate , he would revive and make vibrant all human oriented legacies of his political leader and former Gov. Aliyu Wamakko.

He called on the APC stakeholders to sustain their commitment and woo more supporters in ensuring the success of the party at the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Earlier Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, the state APC Chairman, said the purpose of the meeting was to appreciate the local government area leaders and further motivate them on the party’s struggle ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the district comprised eight local government areas of Gwadabawa, Illela, Rabah, Wurno, Gada, Goronyo, Sabon Birni and Isa.

