2023: APC postpones inauguration of PCC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the inauguration of its 422- member Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), earlier scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26, to Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, APC PC, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night in Abuja.

“The APC Presidential Campaign Council wishes to inform all members nominated to serve in the various directorates to report at the campaign headquarters on Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022 at 8 a.m.

“Nominated members are expected to participate in the special prayer sessions marking the commencement of the 2023 presidential election campaigns,” Onanuga said.

He said that there would be a peace walk immediately after the prayers, saying that all nominees would be issued their letters of appointment on the same day.

He congratulated members of the campaign council, saying it was a call to serve the party with total commitment and sacrifice.

“We know this is a call to serve our great party that will demand total commitment and sacrifice from all of us.

It is the council’s strong belief that all members will work hard to deliver a resounding victory for our great party in the 2023 presidential election.

“We also want to use this medium to express our profound gratitude to all support groups registered with the campaign council.

“We are aware you have been working assiduously to promote our candidates and the party across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” he said.

He said that the APC and the candidates acknowledged their hard work and great financial and human resources that had been voluntarily expended.

Onanuga urged the support groups to continue their good work, adding that the PCC would work with the support groups as it moved along into the campaign season.

He encouraged other groups yet to formally register with the PCC to do so immediately for proper harmonisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that according to a list of members of the council earlier released by the party, President Muhammadu Buhari will head the council.

Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate and Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the party National Chairman, are to serve as Deputy Chairmen of the council.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau is the Director-General with James Faleke as Secretary to the council.

Sen. Kashim Shettima, the party’s Vice-Presidential candidate is the vice chairman of the council and Adams Oshiomhole, former APC National Chairman is the deputy Director-General (Operations) while Hadiza Usman is the Deputy Director-General

2023: APC postpones inauguration of PCC

