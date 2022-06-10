2023: APC national chairman pledges full support for Tinubu

Adamu made the pledge in a statement by Tinubu’s spokesperson, Mr Tunde Rahman on Thursday in Abuja.

Rahman said that Adamu gave the assurance when the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) members visited Tinubu to congratulate him for winning the party’s presidential ticket at the just concluded primary election held on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the party’s leadership will work assiduously to deliver Tinubu as president.

He said: “We thank God for giving you to us and to all Nigerians and by making you the presidential flag bearer of our party for the 2023 election.

“You have come a long way; you have seen it all. I can tell you that we have a commitment beyond description, a commitment to deliver you as president.

“Our party has spoken loud and clear, and delivering the will of the people, our delegates have given you the mandate to lead.

“We are all now your soldiers. We will follow you to all the nooks and crannies of this country and we will not rest on our oars until we have delivered you as president.”

Responding, Tinubu, who is also a former governor of Lagos state, thanked the chairman and members of the NWC for the honour, adding that as a member of the party, he belonged to the same progressive family.

The APC presidential flag bearer said the committee had formed a very dynamic team in a short period of time and as such, sent jitters to other parties that the party remained united.

Tinubu, therefore, urged them to continue to live up to expectations,” as I have done throughout my campaign,”

He assured the NWC that he was ready to reciprocate and vindicate every effort in making the ultimate sacrifice, which remained relentless public service to our beloved nation.

“We have begun a new story of greatness, prosperity in the history of our nation. You helped me to complete the introduction, we must now work together to etch the substance of the book itself.

“Our book will not be complete until you have delivered me as president,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu described the APC chairman as a straight-forward, focused and courageous man.

He added that the party’ chairman had worked together with him as a fellow-governor in the class of 1999 governors.

“I thank you and I reiterate my commitment to the greatness of our party. We must work together, we must not let our enemies who want to divide us succeed.

“We must not allow it. Almighty Allah will crown our work with success as we embark on the journey to a greater Nigeria.”

Among the NWC members who joined the chairman on the visit were the Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Abubakar Kyari; Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu; National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore; National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka.