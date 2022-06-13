RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: APC may unveil Tinubu’s running mate on Wednesday

Bagudu, Ganduje, and Lalong are among the governors being tipped for the Vice President position.

Buhari presents APC Victory Flag to Tinubu (TW/ @LeadershipNGA)
According to Punch, Tinubu would conclude consultations with the party’s stakeholders and governors on Tuesday and announce his running mate on Wednesday.

The party’s stakeholders are said to have agreed that the North-East should produce the Vice Presidential candidate, while the position of the Senate President would go to the South-East and North-West would produce the House of Representatives Speaker.

Despite the purported agreement, former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima is currently the only politician from the North-East being touted for the VP position.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, and Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi are also among the APC bigwigs being tipped for the position.

Speaking on Tinubu’s running mate, Hakeem Bamgbola in an interview with Punch confirmed that the ruling party’s presidential would unveil his Vice Presidential candidate on Wednesday.

He also dismissed the claim that the APC is settling for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, adding that the party has not made any decision on the matter.

“The issue of this Muslim-Muslim ticket is still speculation till the next two to three days (Wednesday) when the party will unveil Asiwaju’s running mate.

“It is not enough for anybody to just come out to say the APC is fielding a Muslim VP. Nobody has mentioned that. We are still looking at a credible northerner who can be a Christian too to pair with Tinubu,” he said.

Also, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, said the party is not in any kind of time competition with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to announce Tinubu’s running mate.

“If the PDP chooses to make their announcement on Tuesday, that does not impose any obligation on the APC or any other party for that matter to make a similar announcement by that date,” he said.

According to him, the process of deciding the candidate is not a unilateral decision.

