2023: APC lauds Yari for grassroots mobilisation

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former governor, Yari, with the support of state APC leadership embarked on strategic meeting with stakeholders from the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

The ongoing meeting taking place in Talata Mafara town, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state is one of the major strategies for the party to record victory in the state in 2023 General Elections.,”Idris said.

He quoted the former governor as saying that the stakeholders meeting was part his determination to continue to mobilise more supporters and goodwill to the APC.

Addressing stakeholders from Kaura Namoda, Zurmi, Shinkafi and Birnin Magaji Yari said that the ongoing efforts to sustain the APC in power in both the state and at the federal levels remain unrelenting.

“The APC is a party with people of integrit who will always work towards the promotion of unity, fair play and ensure equitable distribution of wealth while bringing development in all parts of the country," he said.

According to the Idris, Yari, the former Chairman Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF), commended citizens of the state for their resilience and fervent prayers to the APC in the state under Gov. Bello Matawalle.

Yari described the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima as best candidates for Nigeria.

Also speaking at the meeting, the state APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Hassan Damri, commended Yari for his effort in uniting the party.

“Danfulani noted that the effort is making the APC stronger and increasing its chances in the 2023 elections.

“The APC leadership in the state, he promised, will continue to hold on to fairness and justice to all members” Danfulani added.

In a welcome address, the immediate past APC Chairman in the state, Lawal Liman, described the meeting as a timely considering that the 2023 General Elections were approaching

“All APC members must work together as one family in the state towards achieving the party’s reconciliation drive in the state”, Liman said.