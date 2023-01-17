2023: APC holds scheduled presidential rally in Kwara Tuesday

“I hereby confirm from the Leader of APC in the state His Excellency, Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, that Kwara rally slated for 17/1/2023 will hold as scheduled.

“Please all ongoing arrangements to receive the Presidential Candidate and his running mate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shetima, and their entourage henceforth be carried on accordingly,” Salma announced in a terse statement.

Similarly, the Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Mr James Faleke, confirmed that the rally would hold as planned.

“I hereby confirm that the Kwara Rally slated for 17/1/23 will hold as scheduled. Please be advised accordingly,” Faleke stated in reply to an enquiry on the event.

However, the party had earlier in a statement signed by Mr Saadu Salahu on behalf of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the APC Presidential Campaign Rally in Ilorin, announced the postponement of the event.

“This is in order to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the campaign.

“The President is scheduled for an international engagement outside the country this week beginning from tomorrow but insists he would like to personally lead the APC Presidential Rally in Kwara State.