2023 Presidency: APC has killed Nigeria – Bala Mohammed

Mohammed, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is a top contender for President of Nigeria, under the major opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing his former colleagues, the PDP Ministers in Abuja, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Gov. Mohammed accused the APC government of polarising the country along regional and tribal lines, describing the Buhari-led presidency as a “regional” and nepotistic government.

He said, “the nation is in pieces. Nigeria is no longer there under APC. The country is too divided. Why is the country so divided? We must reduce the acrimony. APC has destroyed everything. It is all nepotism.”

The former lawmaker stressed further: “We are detribalized as democrats. We cannot be a regionalized government”, while urging his former colleagues to assist him form a government that would work for all Nigerians, regardless of their region, religion and status.

He vowed to checkmate the current borrowing profile of the APC administration, adding that the Buhari’s government was afraid of accountability, and was “promoting name-calling in the name of investigation that is selfish and unproductive”.

“You will help make Nigeria great again by collaborating together in this effort. We shall not take APC for granted. They are planning all sorts of intimidations but we are steadfast”, Mohammed told the PDP Ministers’ Forum, while pledging his loyalty to the party, saying he would not abandon it.

On building the nation through human capital development, Mohammed said, “there are people with good ideas to help administer and govern this nation. We no longer rely on our human capital. In my administration as the President of Nigeria, we will run a knowledge-driven administration”.

Chairman of the Forum, Hon. Tanimu Turaki (SAN) in his reaction, described Mohammed as “one of the forces to lead the restoration of PDP and a pace setter.”

He referred to Gov. Mohammed as a successful politician, whose history of performance had been outstanding.