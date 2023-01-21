APC governorship candidate preaches Peace in Southern Kaduna

The APC candidate promised to empower youths and women with skills as the government can’t provide jobs for all the teeming young people in Kaduna state.

He pointed out that although education is very important to human development and the socio-political improvement of any society, the reality is that the focus has now shifted to skills.

According to the Senator, there is an acute skills gap in Kaduna state because people with requisite know-how are lacking in various sectors.

“Most times, it’s difficult to get tilers, Plaster Of Paris specialists and various artisans in the building industry of Kaduna state,” he argued.

Sen. Sani pledged that his administration will train youths and empower them with capital, adding that this will make them stand on their feet and grow the economy.

“However, we can only achieve this if there’s peace. We must shun divisions along ethno-religious lines. We should focus on how to develop our state and the country at large,” he added.

Earlier, Sen. Uba was at Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government, where he advised the people to vote for APC at the presidential, gubernatorial, and National Assembly as well as state assembly elections.

According to the governorship candidate, voting for APC will guarantee the development that the local government has been witnessing since 2015.

At Zangon Kataf local government, the stakeholders expressed their support for Sen. Sani’s candidacy.