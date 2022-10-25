RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: APC gets more defectors in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto state said it had gained another set of defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

2023: APC gets more defectors in Sokoto
2023: APC gets more defectors in Sokoto

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by Bashar Abubakar, the Special Adviser to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Read Also

According to Abubakar, the defectors, who were from Sabon Birni Local Government Area include the PDP Zonal scribe, Alhaji Musa and some ward executives.

He said that the new members were received in a brief occasion at Sabon Birni town by Alhaji Idris Gobir, the running mate of the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu.

Abubakar said, ”the scores of defectors were an indication that the leading party in the state had become a history.”

He reiterated APC’s commitment towards the provision of social amenities and working closely with all party members to meet the needs of people in the state.

The defectors said they joined APC in order to contribute their quota towards the victory of APC in 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CAN demands full-scale investigation into attack on Apostle Suleman

CAN demands full-scale investigation into attack on Apostle Suleman

Flooding: Nigeria receives $244 million for emergency food production

Flooding: Nigeria receives $244 million for emergency food production

2023: Vote, not fight – APC Senatorial Candidate charges youths

2023: Vote, not fight – APC Senatorial Candidate charges youths

Floods: Amnesty Programme delivers truckload of relief materials to Bayelsa victims

Floods: Amnesty Programme delivers truckload of relief materials to Bayelsa victims

2023: Group declares 3 days fasting, prayer for Makinde’s emergence, peaceful poll

2023: Group declares 3 days fasting, prayer for Makinde’s emergence, peaceful poll

2023: APC gets more defectors in Sokoto

2023: APC gets more defectors in Sokoto

Petrol scarcity: Why Nigerians should stop panic buying

Petrol scarcity: Why Nigerians should stop panic buying

Panic over fuel scarcity as petrol queues resurface in Lagos

Panic over fuel scarcity as petrol queues resurface in Lagos

Wike says the award Buhari bestowed on him attests to his performance

Wike says the award Buhari bestowed on him attests to his performance

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Peter Obi visits Ahmad Gumi

What Nigerians think about Peter Obi's visit to Sheikh Gumi

Festus Keyamo says he is not about to abandon his principles for corrupt politicians (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Festus Keyamo, others told to resign as ministers or be sacked

Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.

Suspended Labour Party Youth Leader urges Buhari, EFCC to intervene

Wike and Sanwo-Olu

BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu