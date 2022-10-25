2023: APC gets more defectors in Sokoto

According to Abubakar, the defectors, who were from Sabon Birni Local Government Area include the PDP Zonal scribe, Alhaji Musa and some ward executives.

He said that the new members were received in a brief occasion at Sabon Birni town by Alhaji Idris Gobir, the running mate of the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu.

Abubakar said, ”the scores of defectors were an indication that the leading party in the state had become a history.”

He reiterated APC’s commitment towards the provision of social amenities and working closely with all party members to meet the needs of people in the state.