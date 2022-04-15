RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: APC fixes post-convention NEC meeting for April 20

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The meeting will address the Party's timetable and schedule of activities for its primaries ahead of the 2023 general election

APC members holding party flag (PeoplesGazette)
APC members holding party flag (PeoplesGazette)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) has fixed April 20, 2022, to meet to consider the party’s timetable and schedule of activities for its primaries ahead of the 2023 general election.

Recommended articles

The NEC meeting will be the first after the election of a new national working committee (NWC) at the party’s convention held on March 26 in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Mr Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the party announced this in a statement on Friday, April 15, 2022 in Abuja.

Morka said the meeting would consider the party’s schedule for the primaries ahead of the 2023 elections and other relevant business.

Pursuant to Article 25.2.ii of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) hereby invites members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party to a meeting to consider the Party’s Timetable/Schedule of Activities for Primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections and other relevant business of the Party,” the statement reads.

All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with Article 12.3 of the APC constitution, please.”

The development comes amid speculations over plans for the APC presidential primary, considering the members of the party who have expressed interest in contesting.

Among presidential hopefuls gunning for the party’s ticket are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, APC chieftain; Rochas Okorocha, senator representing Imo west; Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation; Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi; and David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari salutes Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi at 75

Buhari salutes Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi at 75

Sultan grieves over death of 29 teenagers in Sokoto boat mishap

Sultan grieves over death of 29 teenagers in Sokoto boat mishap

Ortom thanks Buhari for granting pardon to Dariye, Nyame

Ortom thanks Buhari for granting pardon to Dariye, Nyame

2023: APC fixes post-convention NEC meeting for April 20

2023: APC fixes post-convention NEC meeting for April 20

Heavy security as toll payment resumes at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Heavy security as toll payment resumes at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Lawan slams Buhari over N3.5tn fuel subsidy request

Lawan slams Buhari over N3.5tn fuel subsidy request

PCN seals 378 pharmacies, patent stores in Taraba

PCN seals 378 pharmacies, patent stores in Taraba

Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife posts photo evidence of domestic abuse

Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife posts photo evidence of domestic abuse

FRSC warns politicians against defacing road signs in Ekiti

FRSC warns politicians against defacing road signs in Ekiti

Trending

5 qualities Nigeria’s next president should have according to Ibrahim Babangida

Ibrahim Babangida - Former Head of State

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

'Osinbajo is not my son', Tinubu says after VP declared for president

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

2023: Gombe youths celebrate as VP Osinbajo declares for president

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Presidency]