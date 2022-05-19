RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: APC denies zoning presidential ticket to Northeast

Authors:

Ima Elijah

There is no such decision made by the National Working Committee (NWC)

APC flag (TheCable)
APC flag (TheCable)

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that there is no truth in the assertion it had zoned its presidential ticket to any part of the country.

A report by ThisDay claimed that the leadership of the APC is working towards zoning its presidential ticket to the North-east, with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan likely to emerge as its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Asked if the APC has zoned the presidential ticket, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, said: “There is no such decision made by the National Working Committee (NWC).”

According to the reviewed timetable released by Morka on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the APC will now hold its special convention to elect its presidential candidate on May 29 and 30.

All political parties have June 3, 2022 as the deadline for the conduct of their primaries according to the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, a group, Save Nigeria Ambassador Project (SNAP), has called on the APC to adopt former President Goodluck Jonathan as a consensus candidate of the party.

SNAP is a group loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari, whose goal is to support and promote credible, competent, intelligent and visionary leaders with the capacity to reform, rebrand and transform the political landscape of Nigeria.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

