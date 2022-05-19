2023: APC denies zoning presidential ticket to Northeast

A report by ThisDay claimed that the leadership of the APC is working towards zoning its presidential ticket to the North-east, with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan likely to emerge as its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Asked if the APC has zoned the presidential ticket, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, said: “There is no such decision made by the National Working Committee (NWC).”

According to the reviewed timetable released by Morka on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the APC will now hold its special convention to elect its presidential candidate on May 29 and 30.

All political parties have June 3, 2022 as the deadline for the conduct of their primaries according to the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, a group, Save Nigeria Ambassador Project (SNAP), has called on the APC to adopt former President Goodluck Jonathan as a consensus candidate of the party.