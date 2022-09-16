2023: APC Chairman bows to pressure, resigns
His resignation came amid a feud between him and the State Working Committee
Recommended articles
What happened: Bilal tendered a letter of resignation from his position with immediate effect.
His resignation came amid a feud between him and the State Working Committee of the party.
What he said: A resignation letter, allegedly authored by Bilal, on 13th September, and addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Adamu Abdullahi, through the North-East zonal vice chairman of the APC, reads: “While the APC constitution allows me to occupy the office (party chairman post) until 2026, I will be grateful, if I could cease from becoming the chairman of the party immediately.”
Bilal in the letter also apologised for his sudden departure, while expressing his absolute commitment to the ideals of the APC.
More details shortly...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng