2023: APC Caretaker Committee reconciles Gov Yahaya and predecessor, Goje

According to the statement, the reconciliatory meeting was chaired by Buni and APC National Reconciliation Committee Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and Sen. Kashim Shettima, a member of the committee.

The statement noted that the Gombe political gladiators were meeting for the first time after they had a political clash in the state in 2021.

Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, expressed delight with the resolution of the differences between the two party chieftains.

He assured that the party would continue to explore ways of resolving differences among its stakeholders amicably across the country to ensure a united front ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The APC CECPC chairman commended the party’s Adamu-led National Reconciliation Committee for its commitment to address and settle differences among its stakeholders.

He also commended Yahaya and Goje for placing the party’s interest and that of Gombe state over and above personal interests.

He urged supporters of both party chieftains to help cement the relationship.