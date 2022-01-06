RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: APC Caretaker Committee reconciles Gov Yahaya and predecessor, Goje

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has reconciled Gov. Mohammed Yahaya of Gombe and a former governor of the state, Sen. Mohammed Danjuma Goje.

L-R: APC National Reconciliation Committee Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu; Yobe Gov., Mai Mala Buni; Gov. Mohammed Yahaya of Gombe; Sen. Mohammed Danjuma Goje' and Sen. Kashim Shettima. [DailyPost]
L-R: APC National Reconciliation Committee Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu; Yobe Gov., Mai Mala Buni; Gov. Mohammed Yahaya of Gombe; Sen. Mohammed Danjuma Goje' and Sen. Kashim Shettima. [DailyPost]

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to Buni, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

According to the statement, the reconciliatory meeting was chaired by Buni and APC National Reconciliation Committee Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and Sen. Kashim Shettima, a member of the committee.

The statement noted that the Gombe political gladiators were meeting for the first time after they had a political clash in the state in 2021.

Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, expressed delight with the resolution of the differences between the two party chieftains.

He assured that the party would continue to explore ways of resolving differences among its stakeholders amicably across the country to ensure a united front ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The APC CECPC chairman commended the party’s Adamu-led National Reconciliation Committee for its commitment to address and settle differences among its stakeholders.

He also commended Yahaya and Goje for placing the party’s interest and that of Gombe state over and above personal interests.

He urged supporters of both party chieftains to help cement the relationship.

“You should contribute to cementing a healthy relationship between the two leaders in the interest of the party,” he urged.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Defence Headquarters warns politicians against use of military uniform for posters

Defence Headquarters warns politicians against use of military uniform for posters

Sanwo-Olu receives report on what caused Ikoyi building collapse that killed 45

Sanwo-Olu receives report on what caused Ikoyi building collapse that killed 45

2023: APC Caretaker Committee reconciles Gov Yahaya and predecessor, Goje

2023: APC Caretaker Committee reconciles Gov Yahaya and predecessor, Goje

Ikoyi building collapse: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates committee to implement report

Ikoyi building collapse: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates committee to implement report

Again, Buhari asks young Nigerians to return to the farms

Again, Buhari asks young Nigerians to return to the farms

Gov. Buni mourns Yobe student who died in car accident in India

Gov. Buni mourns Yobe student who died in car accident in India

Banditry: Matawalle hails Buhari for deploying military personnel in Zamfara

Banditry: Matawalle hails Buhari for deploying military personnel in Zamfara

Young educated Nigerians should not expect jobs from government - Buhari

Young educated Nigerians should not expect jobs from government - Buhari

President Buhari drops Ararume as NNPC board chairman

President Buhari drops Ararume as NNPC board chairman

Trending

Bishop Kukah: 'Buhari still picks my calls even though I criticize him a lot'

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Kukah accuses President Muhammadu Buhari of sacrificing Nigerians for northern interest. (Naija News)

Imo Gov Uzodinma says kidnappers mentioned Okorocha as one of their sponsors

Ex-Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha (L) and the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma (WithinNigeria)

Ex-Presidential candidate Bashir Tofa dies at 74

Bashir-Tofa

Okunnu-Lamidi becomes first female to declare interest in 2023 Presidency

Okunnu-Lamidi becomes first female to declare interest in 2023 Presidency