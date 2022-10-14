2023: Anti-EndSARS General to be dropped from Peter Obi's campaign list

According to investigative reports, Enenche had claimed that the photos and videos of the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020 were photo-shopped.

In a terse tweet, LP’s PCC spokesman Yunusa Tanko said: “The Campaign Council, in synergy with the Labour Party, has noted all the issues raised on Obi-Datti Campaign Council list released on October 12, 2022.

“We assure you we will do the needful and an updated list will be released soon.”

What happened: Major General John Enenche (retd.), who described the Lekki shooting incident as being “photoshopped” and “cropped” made the list of the 1,234 members of the presidential campaign council of the Labour Party standard bearer, Peter Obi.

Criticisms trailed the appointment of Enenche in Obi’s campaign team, over his alleged role in the defence of the Lekki shooting by the Nigerian Army on October 20, 2020, during the popular #EndSARS protest.

What the Major General said about the Lekki Massacre: Enenche, who appeared as Defence Spokesman, was addressing a press conference after the October 20, 2020 incident, and had said, “These videos were cropped and photoshopped.

“If not that I am not permitted, I would have forwarded it to you. Up till this morning, I got analyst to analyse the video and they said it was cropped and put together,” he said in the now trending Arise TV video.