2023: Amaechi explains why he ran round stadium during declaration

This left many people wondering what the minister was up to, with some suggesting that he was mocking the older aspirants in the party.

Former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi has opened up on why he ran round the Port Harcourt Stadium on the day of his declaration to run for the office of the President.

Amaechi, who is running for the presidency under the All Progressives Congress, APC, had on the day of his official declaration, covered the full circle of the football field.

But the minister, who was in Ile Ife to consult the Ooni of Ife on Monday, April 18, 2022, said he took the decision just to be sure how fit he was, adding that he is like a bridge between the young and the old.

Age will not be an issue. I am like a bridge between the young and the old,” Amaechi said.

People have asked me why I ran round the stadium, I was checking to see how fit I am, so I had to run round the stadium to confirm to myself that I’m strong enough to carry the problems of the country, whether it is mentally or physically.

Because you need both mental capacity and physical fitness to manage this country.

You have to be physically strong and have the mental capacity to make decisions on behalf of the country,” he stated.

In response, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, advised Amaechi to put his presidential ambitions in the hands of the almighty God.

