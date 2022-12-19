ADVERTISEMENT
2023: Al-Makura visits Tinubu, pledges support

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Umaru Al-Makura has pledged continued loyalty and support to the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu and Al-Makura (NNN)
A statement by Al-Makura’s Media Aide on Sunday in Abuja, Ibraheem Muhammad, said that the former Nasarawa State governor made the pledge when he visited Tinubu.

“I visited the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to register my firm loyalty and support to him, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I and my teeming supporters across different backgrounds have been sensitising the electorate to support and vote for Tinubu and his running mate Sen. Kashim Shettima,” he said.

Al-Makura added that because most of the party’s campaign rallies had been organised in the cities, his team was taking the campaigns to the electorate at the grassroots.

“I support his campaign manifesto which has captured plans to ensure that the grassroots enjoy dividends of democracy.

“I told Sen. Tinubu that his visit to the grassroots at Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State has rekindled the hope of the people at the grassroots.

“I also told him that supporting the grassroots people will enhance peace, reduce rural urban migration and enhance growth and development,” Al-Makura said.

The lawmaker said that Tinubu was happy with the visit and promised to ensure that every Nigerian benefitted from his policies of inclusion toward enhancing the nation’s socio-economic growth and development.

