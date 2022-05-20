RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Again, PDP NWC adjusts dates for primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has adjusted the dates for the primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Lagos State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Hakeem Amode, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

According to him, the new date of the party’s primary elections for the State Houses of Assembly and the House of Representatives seats is now May 22.

Meanwhile, the primary for the Senate remained May 23.

He urged the party members and members of the public to take note of the new dates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party had, before the latest adjustment, put its House of Assembly primary for May 21 while the House of Representatives was fixed for May 22.

Meanwhile, the earlier adjusted dates of the primaries for the senate and governorship earlier scheduled for May 23 and May 26 were not tampered with in the new adjustment.

The party’s presidential primary has been fixed for May 28 and May 29.

