2023: Again, PDP extends sales of nomination forms

The Peoples Democratic Party has again extended the date for its sale of nomination and expression of interest forms to Friday.

PDP (BBC)

The last day for the submission of already completed forms is now Monday April 25, 2022.

This is contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Thursday.

Ologunagba said that after thorough consideration of various issues and concerns in the party, the PDP extended the closing dates for the purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms to Friday.

“Under the reviewed timetable, the last day for the submission of already completed Forms has been extended to April 25.

“Consequently, the following new dates have been fixed for the screening as well as Appeals arising from the screening of aspirants for various positions;

“The State House of Assembly and National Assembly April 27; Governorship, April 28; Presidential, April 29.

“The Appeals on all screening exercise is May 2.”

Ologunagba added that under the updated timetable, the three-member Ad Hoc Ward Congress had been fixed for April 30, while the Local Government Area National Delegates Congresses would now hold on May 5.

He said that all dates for primary election into various positions remain the same.

He reminded all State Assembly aspirants that all their duly completed forms were to be submitted at the various states secretariat of the party.

Ologunagba advised all aspirants, critical stakeholders and party members to be guided accordingly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP had said the last day for the purchase of all forms was extended to April 14, while the last day for the submission of all forms was extended to April 17.

