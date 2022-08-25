RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Again, Buhari, Masari vow to support Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

Gov. Masari says none of the candidates in the presidential race is better than Tinubu.

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
The president in a statement titled; “For 2023, No Villa Candidates, only APC Candidates,” reassured APC members that he would continue to support the party at all levels to enforce.

Why this matter: The statement by the president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu was issued on the heels of insinuations that Buhari and some APC members would support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Our stand is clear that only those candidates fielded by the All Progressives Candidates, APC will enjoy the support of the president and they are the ones he will campaign for. However, we welcome support for our candidates at all levels by other parties,” the president was quoted to have said.

Buhari added that he would not betray or undermine his party by supporting candidates other than those of the APC.

Masari on Tinubu: Similarly, Governor Masari has said that his state is locked down for Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

The governor while featuring as a guest on Journalists Hangout, a current affairs programme Wednesday, August 24, 2022, on TVC, said none of the candidates in the presidential race is better than Tinubu.

“Who is better than Tinubu? We are talking of a presidential candidate of Nigeria that cuts through all barriers — tribal, regional and religion, name it.

“Tinubu will be the next president Insha Allah. Katsina people have bought into it. The people know his role in 2015 when President Buhari was elected into office. They know his role in 2019, when Buhari was re-elected. We people of Katsina are not ingrates”, he said.

The governor also dismissed the adjudged rising popularity of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Masari said many people in his state do not know Obi

Bayo Wahab
