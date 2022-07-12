2023: Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo endorses Peter Obi

Adebanjo gave the endorsement while speaking on Yoruba Gbode, an online radio program, on Tuesday. July 12, 2022.

He said Obi has the ability to “rule independently” and would not disappoint Nigerians.

Adebanjo said he has lost confidence in Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, and Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “It is only Peter Obi that can rule independently without the influence of these criminals in the government. Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence.

“We know Peter Obi very well , that’s why we endorsed him. He will not disappoint Nigerians, let’s put tribal differences apart and vote the right leader in.

“Tinubu sold Buhari to over 200 million Nigerians for his own selfish interest of wanting to rule after Buhari. None of them loves Nigeria.”