2023: Adopt Jonathan as APC consensus candidate – Group tells APC

SNAP is a group loyal to President Muhammdu Buhari, whose goal is to support and promote credible, competent, intelligent and visionary leaders with the capacity to reform, rebrand and transform the political landscape of Nigeria.

“We wish to call on Mr President and APC to look inward and single out Jonathan from the hustling crowd of aspirants canvassing for the office of the president of Nigeria, as candidate to fly the flag of the APC in 2023 presidential election.

“Jonathan has established himself as a true democrat, a peace ambassador and patriotic Nigerian who stands for the unification for and cementing the already fragmented pieces called Nigeria as one indivisible Nation.

“He is one who has the interest of Nigerians at heart, as exemplified in 2015, when he shelved his personal ambition to avert a looming crisis, declaring that his ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian,’ ’he said.

Ibrahim, however, said that the former president has a high level of integrity and credibility and is sound academically to revamp and revive any ailing economy.

According to him, “we hereby appeal to Mr President and the leadership of the APC to field him, as the consensus presidential flag bearer in the 2023 election.

He also noted that as the former president of the most populous black country in the world, he had promoted democratic values and principles, peace and national security.

He also said that Jonathan made major contributions to the political, economic and social development of Nigeria through Transformation Agenda.

The SNAP’s national coordinator also said Jonathan supersedes and outweighs every other aspirants, cementing his position as the most notable, valuable and viable politician from the entire southern region.