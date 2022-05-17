RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Adesina rules himself out of presidential race

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Adesina says his current responsibilities won’t allow him to join the presidential race.

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina is not interested in the 2023 presidential race (Channels TV)
Adesina announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, days after some groups bought the N100m presidential nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for him.

The former minister of Agriculture and Rural Development who thanked the groups for purchasing the forms said his current responsibilities won’t allow him to join the presidential race.

The statement reads, “I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

"The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart. While I am deeply honored, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

”I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development. I remain fully focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Currently, Adesina is in his second tenure as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

He was re-elected to the position on August 27, 2020, during the bank’s 55th Annual Meetings.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

