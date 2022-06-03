RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Adebutu remains our governorship candidate in Ogun – PDP

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun has reaffirmed that Hon. Ladi Adebutu, remains its candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu. [Vanguard]
Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu. [Vanguard]

The state PDP Chairman, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele, stated this at a news briefing in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Ogundele noted that the primary election that produced Adebutu and other candidates were conducted in line with the electoral law and party guidelines.

“The gubernatorial primary, held at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), as approved by the national office on May 25, produced only one candidate for our party and that person is Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu who emerged with 714 votes.

“By this, it goes to say and confirm that PDP in Ogun never conducted anything close to parallel congress anywhere.

“Anybody or group of persons hiding anywhere, claiming to have emerged as PDP candidate at any level of the party primary is merely living in fool’s paradise,” he said.

The PDP chairman, therefore, urged members of the party and the public to discountenance contrary reports.

He advised the aspirants, who were not satisfied with the conduct and outcome of the primary elections, to seek legal redress.

“We must say that we recognise and appreciate individual’s right and liberty to proceed to court to seek legal redress against the party,” he said.

Ogundele, however, advised them to first explore the internal mechanism put in place by the party before heading for court.

He added that with the conclusion of its national convention, the party would soon present a list containing detailed particulars and information of its candidates for all elective positions.

The list, according to him, will also be made available to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies for further actions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Jimi Lawal, a governorship aspirant on the PDP platform in the state, had called on the national leadership of the party to cancel the governorship primary in the state and organise another one to choose its flag bearer.

Lawal claimed that the authentic list of the party’s delegates was manipulated to contain names of people who were not elected at the ward congresses.

NAN also reports that Mr Segun Sowunmi, another governorship aspirant, had emerged as candidate at a parallel congress held at Iwe-Irohin on May 25.

Sowunmi had also gone to court to seek dissolution of the party’s state Executive Committee, claiming bias on its part.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It is my turn to be president, says Tinubu

It is my turn to be president, says Tinubu

Our delegates belong to you - Oyo APC guber candidate assures Tinubu

Our delegates belong to you - Oyo APC guber candidate assures Tinubu

Ekweremadu makes U-turn, supports PDP governorship candidate in Enugu

Ekweremadu makes U-turn, supports PDP governorship candidate in Enugu

Money can’t buy Nigeria’s President – Orji Kalu

Money can’t buy Nigeria’s President – Orji Kalu

2023: Adebutu remains our governorship candidate in Ogun – PDP

2023: Adebutu remains our governorship candidate in Ogun – PDP

2023: Ex Plateau Governor says Atiku is a perfect match for Buhari, APC

2023: Ex Plateau Governor says Atiku is a perfect match for Buhari, APC

Without my support, Buhari wouldn't be president - Tinubu

Without my support, Buhari wouldn't be president - Tinubu

You wouldn't have become Ogun Gov without my support, Tinubu Tells Abiodun

You wouldn't have become Ogun Gov without my support, Tinubu Tells Abiodun

Some aspirants bought form to negotiate for ministerial position - Okorocha

Some aspirants bought form to negotiate for ministerial position - Okorocha

Trending

APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over...

Bola-Tinubu-

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

I need your support - Atiku woos Wike, other PDP aspirants

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Premium Times]

Wike yet to congratulate Atiku despite pledging to support PDP Primaries winner

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)