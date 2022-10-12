2023: Adamu Garba warns APC against underestimating Obidients

Garba's argument: Defending his stance, the controversial politician gave the example of the Revolution For Prosperity (RFP) in Lesotho which emerged as the single biggest party with 56 seats in last week’s Lesotho general election.

Garba suggests solution to APC's problem (Obidients): The former Young Progressives Party (YPP) presidential aspirant advised the APC to deploy “a modern strategic campaign to secure victory”.

“A party, RFP, founded by Sam in March 2022 in Lesotho won the Presidency as a result of young people’s votes. A similar case happed in Kenya & Zambia, all in 2022.

“That is why we shouldn’t underestimate this obidients APC must have a modern strategic campaign to secure victory,” Garba wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, October 10, 2022.

What you should know: Just two days ago, Director of Special Media Projects and Operations and New Media, APC's Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has again taken a swipe at supporters of Peter Obi, the Obidients.

Fani-Kayode, in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, October 08, 2022. described the Obidients as poor little children.