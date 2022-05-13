RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: 4 commissoners resign in Ebonyi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four commissoners in the Ebonyi executive council have resigned to contest for various positions in the 2023 general elections.

2023: Tension in Ebonyi over governorship zoning (VanguardNGR)
2023: Tension in Ebonyi over governorship zoning (VanguardNGR)

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji made the disclosure on Thursday in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the executive council’s weekly meeting.

Recommended articles

Orji said that the council received a report on such members” resignation in pursuit of their political aspirations and therefore accepted the resignations.

“The concerned members include: Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, former Commissioner for Capital City and Urban Development and Chief Emma Uguru, former Commissioner for Lands and Survey.

“Mr Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, former Commissioner for Inter-Party Affairs and Mr Ukie Ezeali, former Commissioner for Business Development also resigned,” he said.

The commissioner announced that the governor signed an executive order on indiscriminate pasting of papers, posters and erection of billboards across the state.

“The executive council noted that the order was welcome to enhance the state’s status of having one of the cleanest capitals in the country,” he said.

He further announced that the council noted the report on the state government’s seventh anniversary and approved the sum of N600m for the programme.

“The programme will last for one week from the first week of June as a committee headed by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe and co–chaired by Chief Austin Umahi, was formed concerning it,” he said.

Orji remarked that that the council decided to recall the suspended management of the state College of Education, Ikwo and directed that they be on trial for three months.

“They risk being sacked if found wanting as the recall however, does not apply to the staff illegally recruited into the college,” he said.

Dr Daniel Umezurike, state Commissioner for Health said that the government had approved free laboratory services to the people from June 1, 2022.

“This service will last for two months and will be rendered at the King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu.

“The cost of the service will be borne by the state government,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos State launches Leadership Academy for youths

Lagos State launches Leadership Academy for youths

Gumi tells FG steps to free kidnapped victims of Kaduna train attack

Gumi tells FG steps to free kidnapped victims of Kaduna train attack

We want to use Agriculture to discourage youths from money rituals —Ondo govt

We want to use Agriculture to discourage youths from money rituals —Ondo govt

Africa needs to finance her growth, says Emefiele

Africa needs to finance her growth, says Emefiele

2023: 4 commissoners resign in Ebonyi

2023: 4 commissoners resign in Ebonyi

I will prioritise poverty reduction, employment opportunities, if elected– Obi

I will prioritise poverty reduction, employment opportunities, if elected– Obi

Emefiele visits Presidential Villa, may shelve presidential ambition

Emefiele visits Presidential Villa, may shelve presidential ambition

Blasphemy: After voter threats, Atiku retracts comment on Sokoto college murder

Blasphemy: After voter threats, Atiku retracts comment on Sokoto college murder

I'm not a member of APC - Buhari's aide, Adesina

I'm not a member of APC - Buhari's aide, Adesina

Trending

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

'An Insult': Jonathan rejects APC N100m presidential form

President Goodluck Jonathan

Minister of Education becomes first to resign for presidential aspiration

Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education. [Guardian]

2023: Adamu Garba fails to raise N100m, gives up on presidential dream

Adamu Garba (Okay.ng)